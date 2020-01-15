You are the owner of this article.
Bud Select named the official beer for St. Louis BattleHawks
XFL St. Louis BattleHawks logo

New logo for St. Louis XFL team.

 Courtesy of XFL

ST. LOUIS — Bud Select will be the official beer for the XFL St. Louis BattleHawks, the team and Anheuser-Busch announced Tuesday.

Anheuser-Busch will be the team's "official malt beverage provider," and will become a founding partner of the team.

"There's no better beer to hold this title sponsorship than Bud Select, which is an icon here in St. Louis," A-B's Midwest Region Vice President Simon Wuestenberg said in a statement. "We are looking forward to the BattleHawks kicking off their season next month and can't wait to see many Bud Selects in the hands of fans at every game."

The BattleHawks kick off at the Dallas Renegades on Feb. 9, and play the Houston Roughnecks the following week on Feb. 16.

The team's home opener will be Feb. 23 at the Dome at America's Center.

