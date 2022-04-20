 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Budweiser launches plan to connect bars, stadiums and venues to renewable energy

Anheuser-Busch

A visitor is shown during an Anheuser-Busch brewery tour in this August 2010 file photo. Photo by Anthony Souffle of the Post-Dispatch

ST. LOUIS — Budweiser announced plans Wednesday to help connect pubs, music venues and stadiums around the world to renewable energy.

The effort, called The Energy Collective, is the latest step in a goal to have net zero carbon emissions across Anheuser-Busch AB InBev's supply chain by 2040, according to the company.

The collective has already helped more than 2,000 local pubs in Brazil and Ireland to convert to renewables, and officials said they plan to pilot the program in Colombia in 2022.

It is unclear when it will come to the United States or St. Louis. 

"Our bold dream is that every bar, venue and stadium in the world that serves Budweiser would be powered by renewable electricity," Budweiser's vice president of global marketing Todd Allen said in a news release.

Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.

