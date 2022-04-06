 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Budweiser releases Cardinals-themed Budweisers for opening day

Budweiser Cardinals can

Anheuser-Busch is putting out special cans for 14 teams, including the hometown Cardinals, for opening day 2022.

 Michael E. Drager

ST. LOUIS — Anheuser-Busch said Tuesday it will once again offer baseball team-themed Budweiser cans for MLB opening day.

The world's largest brewer, which has its North American headquarters here, is putting out special cans for 14 teams, including the hometown Cardinals, featuring their logo and colors.

Budweiser has sponsored the league since 1980 and is currently the game's co-exclusive beer sponsor. New York-based Constellation Brands is the league's other beer sponsor, and its Corona is the game's official "cerveza."

A-B has also put out team-themed Bud Light for the NFL and Michelob Ultra for the NBA

