Build-A-Bear closes all stores due to coronavirus

The St. Louis-based Build-A-Bear is closing all stores due to the coronavirus.
It already had reduced store hours and closed some stores.
But "given the most recent governmental recommendation to reduce gatherings from 50 to 10 people for the next 15 days," it is closing all stores until Thursday, said a letter posted on the company's website by Sharon Price John, the company's president and chief executive officer.
Its popular "count your candles promotion" will be available for those with March birthdays when it reopens, Build-A-Bear said. Parties were not being rescheduled though.
Online orders still were being accepted, but delays of two to four weeks for delivery are expected.
