You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Build-A-Bear closes all stores due to coronavirus
0 comments

Build-A-Bear closes all stores due to coronavirus

Subscribe today: $3/3 months
Build-A-Bear Workshop opens at Union Station

Build-A-Bear Workshop stuffed animal shells are lined up for customers during the grand opening at the company's newest store at Union Station in St. Louis on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. The first fifty guests through the doors were given a free bear. The event also featured face painting for kids, crafts, and give aways. Build-A-Bear, which opened it's first store at the Galleria Mall in 1997, now has more than 400 stores around the world. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

The St. Louis-based Build-A-Bear is closing all stores due to the coronavirus. 

It already had reduced store hours and closed some stores.

But "given the most recent governmental recommendation to reduce gatherings from 50 to 10 people for the next 15 days," it is closing all stores until Thursday, said a letter posted on the company's website by Sharon Price John, the company's president and chief executive officer.

Its popular "count your candles promotion" will be available for those with March birthdays when it reopens, Build-A-Bear said. Parties were not being rescheduled though.

Online orders still were being accepted, but delays of two to four weeks for delivery are expected.

0 comments

Tags

Weekday updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.




* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports