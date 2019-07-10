Build-A-Bear Workshop is launching a new record label in partnership with Warner Music Group's Arts Music division and Warner Chappell Music.
The branded label under Arts Music will release original singles, albums and playlists, including soundtracks from upcoming films, television shows and digital shorts. It will also sign and develop artists and their releases.
"The deal comes as Build-A-Bear continues to find ways to connect consumers with its brand, evolving its retail operation into a more diverse business that includes original digital content," Overland-based Build-A-Bear said in a release.
Kevin Gore, president of Warner Music's Arts Music division, said in a release that the launch of Build-A-Bear Records is part of his organization's commitment to "fun, safe, family-friendly content."
Arts Music focuses on artists and projects in "under-served genres including classical, musical theater, jazz, kid's & family music, soundtracks and film scores," the company said.
The move follows the October launch of Build-A-Bear Radio, which was in partnership with the radio streaming station Dash Radio and in collaboration with Jason Mraz.