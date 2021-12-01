Build-A-Bear notches another record quarter, declares first common-stock dividend

ST. LOUIS — Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. recorded another record quarter Thursday, extending its comeback from a pandemic-induced slump to notch its most profitable first nine months of any year as a public company.
The company, headquartered at Union Station, reported profits of $5.9 million, or 36 cents per share, for the thirteen weeks ending Oct. 30.
That was up from a gain of $1.7 million, or 11 cents per share, in the comparable period last year.
The improvements stemmed from a continued surge in retail sales, which hit $91.5 million in the most recent quarter, 26% better than last year, when sales were beginning to climb — and roughly 38% better than the third quarter of 2019.
CEO Sharon Price John attributed the good news in part to an ongoing "digital transformation” — online sales have surged amid the pandemic — as well as pandemic-related factors like pent-up demand and consumers flush with stimulus cash.
Build-A-Bear also approved a first-ever common-stock dividend, at $1.25 per share, and, in an effort to boost the stock price, a $25 million stock buyback program.
The company said full-year revenues should reach $390 million-$400 million, 4% higher than it predicted three months ago. Hitting the low end of that range would beat 2020 and 2019 sales by roughly 15%.
Shares rose $3.71, or 22%, to $20.75 in morning trading.
Austin Huguelet
Austin Huguelet is the Post-Dispatch's retail business reporter. He's previously covered Missouri politics for the Springfield News-Leader.
