Build-A-Bear notches another record quarter, declares first common-stock dividend
Build-A-Bear notches another record quarter, declares first common-stock dividend

Build-A-Bear Workshop opens at Union Station

Build-A-Bear Workshop stuffed animal shells are lined up for customers during the grand opening at the company's newest store at Union Station in St. Louis on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. The first fifty guests through the doors were given a free bear. The event also featured face painting for kids, crafts, and give aways. Build-A-Bear, which opened it's first store at the Galleria Mall in 1997, now has more than 400 stores around the world. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

ST. LOUIS — Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. recorded another record quarter Thursday, extending its comeback from a pandemic-induced slump to notch its most profitable first nine months of any year as a public company.

The company, headquartered at Union Station, reported profits of $5.9 million, or 36 cents per share, for the thirteen weeks ending Oct. 30.

That was up from a gain of $1.7 million, or 11 cents per share, in the comparable period last year.

The improvements stemmed from a continued surge in retail sales, which hit $91.5 million in the most recent quarter, 26% better than last year, when sales were beginning to climb — and roughly 38% better than the third quarter of 2019.

CEO Sharon Price John attributed the good news in part to an ongoing "digital transformation” — online sales have surged amid the pandemic — as well as pandemic-related factors like pent-up demand and consumers flush with stimulus cash.

Build-A-Bear also approved a first-ever common-stock dividend, at $1.25 per share, and, in an effort to boost the stock price, a $25 million stock buyback program.

The company said full-year revenues should reach $390 million-$400 million, 4% higher than it predicted three months ago. Hitting the low end of that range would beat 2020 and 2019 sales by roughly 15%.

Shares rose $3.71, or 22%, to $20.75 in morning trading.

