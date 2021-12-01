Build-A-Bear notches another record quarter, declares first common-stock dividend

ST. LOUIS — Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. recorded another record quarter Thursday, extending its comeback from a pandemic-induced slump to notch its most profitable first nine months of any year as a public company.

The company, headquartered at Union Station, reported profits of $5.9 million, or 36 cents per share, for the thirteen weeks ending Oct. 30.

That was up from a gain of $1.7 million, or 11 cents per share, in the comparable period last year.

The improvements stemmed from a continued surge in retail sales, which hit $91.5 million in the most recent quarter, 26% better than last year, when sales were beginning to climb — and roughly 38% better than the third quarter of 2019.

CEO Sharon Price John attributed the good news in part to an ongoing "digital transformation” — online sales have surged amid the pandemic — as well as pandemic-related factors like pent-up demand and consumers flush with stimulus cash.

Build-A-Bear also approved a first-ever common-stock dividend, at $1.25 per share, and, in an effort to boost the stock price, a $25 million stock buyback program.