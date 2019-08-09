Build-A-Bear confirmed Thursday that it will relocate its global headquarters to downtown St. Louis.
The company will move the headquarters from its current location in Overland to the Grand Central building, at 415 South 18th Street.
Build-A-Bear plans to move into the new facilities in the spring of 2020.
"We are thrilled to be joining the thriving business community in downtown St. Louis and look forward to offering world-class facilities for our associates and business partners," Sharon Price John, president and CEO of Build-A-Bear Workshop, said in a press release.
In June the Post-Dispatch reported that the St. Louis Board of Estimate and Apportionment approved an agreement that could provide up to $4 million for Build-A-Bear to move its headquarters and about 200 jobs downtown.
The agreement was approved by the Board of Aldermen in July.
Build-A-Bear Workshop was founded in St. Louis in 1997, and opened its first store at the St. Louis Galleria.