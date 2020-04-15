You are the owner of this article.
Build-A-Bear's Baby Yoda sells out in two hours
Build-A-Bear's Baby Yoda sells out in two hours

Baby Yoda

Build-A-Bear's The Child from the Disney Plus series "Star Wars: The Mandalorian" sold out in two hours on April 15, 2020, the first day it was offered for sale online. PHOTO COURTESY OF BUILD-A-BEAR.

 BUILD-A-BEAR

Popular, Baby Yoda is.

Build-A-Bear's newest plush offering is The Child, which depicts a youthful Yoda in the Disney Plus series "Star Wars: The Mandalorian." And it sold out in two hours on Wednesday, the first day it was offered for sale online, the company said.

"The galaxy's most in-demand alien sold out in record time! We will have The Child back in stock as soon as we can," read a message on the Build-A-Bear website Wednesday.

It was being sold for $59.99, according to Disney Plus.

Build-A-Bear stores, like most retailers, remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic but are still doing online sales.

Sign up for email notifications on when more Baby Yodas will be available at www.buildabear.com/thechild.

