Bunge profit more than doubles

CHESTERFIELD — Bunge Ltd. on Wednesday reported higher second-quarter earnings on lower sales.

The Chesterfield-based agribusiness and food company said net income was $512 million, or $3.47 per share, up from $205 million, or $1.43 per share, in the year-earlier period.

Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.88 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.31 per share.

Revenue fell 6% to $9.46 billion in the period.

Bunge shares are trading slightly higher Wednesday morning.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Subscribe today: Just $1 a month