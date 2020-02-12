Bunge quarterly profit beats estimates on higher margins

U.S. grain trader Bunge Ltd. reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, as it focused on improving segment margins across its businesses, sending its shares up about 3%.

Bunge and its agribusiness peers Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc. and Louis Dreyfus Co., hit by a years-long crop supply glut, have been seeking to shed poor-performing assets and invest in businesses with potential for higher profit margins.

In its agribusiness segment, more oil demand boosted sales of soft seeds and drove higher results in South America, the company said.

Higher sales in Argentina also helped the company's grains unit report positive adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins compared with a negative margin last year, the company said.

Adjusted EBIT for the agribusiness rose over three-fold to $177 million in the fourth quarter.

The White Plains, New York-based company said net sales fell to $10.78 billion in the quarter ended Dec.31, from $11.54 billion a year earlier year.

Adjusted net income attributable to the company was $191 million, compared with $18 million a year earlier.

Severance, employee benefit, and other costs rose 27% to $14 million.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.27 per share, above analysts' average estimate of 32 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

