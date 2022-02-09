Bunge reports 'outstanding' earnings, as it nearly doubles profits in 2021

Strong crops and record-high volumes and performances in several of its business segments helped fuel "outstanding" earnings for Bunge in the final quarter of 2021, the company said in an earnings report Wednesday.

The Chesterfield-based grain trading company and agribusiness giant reported $231 million in profits for the three-month period ending Dec. 31 — a nearly 60% drop from its profits during the same interval a year prior.

But despite the decreased quarterly earnings, the company's annual profits of more than $2 billion nearly doubled the $1.1 billion it pocketed in 2020.

While taking questions from investors Wednesday, company executives expressed an openness to “investing meaningful dollars” toward potential mergers or acquisitions related to plant-based proteins and oils — key parts of Bunge’s business that are seen as pivotal for future earnings growth.

Looking forward, CEO Greg Heckman also said that he “definitely” sees growing interest in renewable fuels — like soybean-based biodiesel — as a benefit to the company’s business interests.

