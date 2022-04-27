 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bunge says challenges from weather, war contributed to drop in first-quarter profits

  • 0
Bunge

Bunge logo

Challenging international weather and the war in Ukraine helped diminish Bunge's quarterly profits, company leaders said on a Wednesday morning earnings call with investors.

The Chesterfield-based grain-trading behemoth opened 2022 with quarterly profits of $688 million — down about 17% compared to the company's earnings of $831 million in the same three-month period a year ago.

CEO Greg Heckman said the company faced "interrelated headwinds" from weather, war, and other factors — forces that have affected the trade flows and contributed to crop price inflation, he said.

The company also has over 1,000 employees in Ukraine, plus a range of facilities in the country, where activities have been "extremely limited," Bunge executives said.

This story will be updated.

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Who is Elon Musk and what is his vision for Twitter?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News