Bunge says challenges from weather, war contributed to drop in first-quarter profits

Challenging international weather and the war in Ukraine helped diminish Bunge's quarterly profits, company leaders said on a Wednesday morning earnings call with investors.
The Chesterfield-based grain-trading behemoth opened 2022 with quarterly profits of $688 million — down about 17% compared to the company's earnings of $831 million in the same three-month period a year ago.
CEO Greg Heckman said the company faced "interrelated headwinds" from weather, war, and other factors — forces that have affected the trade flows and contributed to crop price inflation, he said.
The company also has over 1,000 employees in Ukraine, plus a range of facilities in the country, where activities have been "extremely limited," Bunge executives said.
