Bunge sees strong growth amid pandemic turnaround — more than doubling quarterly profits since 2020
Bunge continued to post strong improvements since the challenges it faced in 2020, in quarterly earnings reported Wednesday.

The Chesterfield-based agribusiness company reported $653 million in net earnings for the three-month period ending Sept. 30 — a 149% jump from the $262 million it reported in the same quarter, a year ago.

The company's year-to-date numbers reflect similar, if not stronger, growth, with more than $1.8 billion in net income through September — more than triple the $594 million reported at this last year.
 
This story will be updated.
