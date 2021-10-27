Bunge sees strong growth amid pandemic turnaround — more than doubling quarterly profits since 2020

Bunge continued to post strong improvements since the challenges it faced in 2020, in quarterly earnings reported Wednesday.
-
Ameren is mining Bitcoin — and controversy — near one of its coal-fired power plants
-
Landlord for Reign Restaurant demands eviction, $130K in damages
-
Corn-maze craze pays off for St. Louis-area farmers
-
Long shelf life: Some shuttered St. Louis area grocery stores bag new users
-
‘Significant maintenance problem’: Portion of Jamestown Mall floods after water line breaks
The Chesterfield-based agribusiness company reported $653 million in net earnings for the three-month period ending Sept. 30 — a 149% jump from the $262 million it reported in the same quarter, a year ago.
The company's year-to-date numbers reflect similar, if not stronger, growth, with more than $1.8 billion in net income through September — more than triple the $594 million reported at this last year.
This story will be updated.
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Bryce Gray
Reporter covering energy and the environment for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today