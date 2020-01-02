Bunge sells stake in U.S. ethanol plant as biofuels industry struggles

CHICAGO — Bunge Ltd. ended its 13-year ownership interest in an Iowa ethanol plant, the company said on Thursday, following industry struggles with thin margins and overproduction.

Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy, or SIRE, repurchased Bunge's stake in the facility on Dec. 31, according to a statement.

U.S. ethanol producers say the industry has suffered from the Trump administration's expanded use of waivers to exempt oil refineries from blending ethanol into gasoline. As of last month, some 13 plants had shut since November 2018, while others had temporarily reduced production.

"As Bunge focuses our resources on our core businesses, selling our shares in SIRE, while maintaining a relationship, is an attractive opportunity," said Andrés Martín, North America country manager for Bunge.

Bunge had a 25% ownership interest in SIRE, which operates the ethanol plant near a Bunge oilseed processing facility in Council Bluffs, Iowa, according to an annual report Bunge filed last year with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The plant's other owners are primarily agricultural producers in southwest Iowa, the filing said.