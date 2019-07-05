Schnucks to close East Alton grocery store: Citing poor sales, Schnuck Markets Inc. is permanently closing its Wilshire Village store in East Alton, Ill., at 6 p.m. on Aug. 4.
The Maryland Heights-based grocery chain said Friday that the 22,000-square-foot East Alton store at 634 Berkshire Boulevard has 27 employees, and all employees will be transferred to nearby Schnucks stores.
“We open stores only when we believe they will be both a preferred choice for shoppers and successful for our company, but in this instance, our customers are increasingly bypassing this store in favor of one of our three nearby stores instead,” Schnucks’ chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck said in a statement.
The East Alton store was one of 19 former Shop ‘n Save grocery stores Schnucks acquired in October 2018. Kirkwood-based Shop ‘n Save’s parent company was acquired last year by United Natural Foods and more than a dozen Shop ‘n Save stores not acquired by Schnucks later closed.
BMW CEO to quit after carmaker loses early lead in electrics: BMW CEO Harald Krueger is stepping down after a four-year tenure in which the automaker lost its lead in luxury car sales and saw an early head start in electric vehicles evaporate.
The Germany company said Friday that Krueger, 53, would not seek an extension of his contract, which expires at the end of April 2020.
Munich-based BMW is facing pressures that are affecting the car industry across the board, including high costs to develop electric vehicles to meet tighter emissions regulations in Europe and China, and investments in autonomous vehicles to compete with tech companies like Waymo and Uber.
Under Krueger’s four-year stewardship BMW lost its market leading position in the luxury market to competitor Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz brand. More recently BMW lost money on its automotive business in the first quarter of the year after the company was hit by a 1.4 billion euro ($1.6 billion) charge for an antitrust case and by higher upfront costs for new technology. Only the financial services and motorcycle divisions kept the group as a whole in profit.
Samsung profit halves as downturn wallops chips and smartphones: Samsung Electronics Co.’s quarterly profit more than halved after a global industry downturn and trade tensions hammered demand for its chips and high-end smartphones.
Korea’s largest company reported a less-than-expected 56% fall in operating income to about 6.5 trillion won ($5.6 billion) in the June quarter — but that was helped by an unspecified one-time gain from a customer that analysts estimate could have topped $800 million. The company won’t provide net income or break out divisional performance until it discloses final results toward the end of the month.
Samsung — the world’s biggest producer of smartphone screens, semiconductors and mobile phones — is grappling with plateauing demand in the face of an economic slowdown. Its memory chips remain a barometer for everything from computers to smartphones and have been one of the hardest-hit components since Trump administration tariffs took effect in May.
In the second quarter, contract prices for 32-gigabyte DRAM server modules fell 19.3% compared to the previous quarter while those for 128 gigabit MLC NAND flash memory chips skidded 5%, according to inSpectrum Tech Inc. DRAM price drops are projected to widen to up to 15% in the current quarter and as much as 10% in the fourth quarter, TrendForce has estimated.
