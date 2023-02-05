MARYLAND HEIGHTS — The Page and 141 area of Maryland Heights saw no development for decades. Within a span of four years, it’s slated to be fully built out as demand for warehouse space soars.

The area is a prime target as one of the last developable swaths of land in St. Louis County with proximity to St. Louis Lambert International Airport and easy access to Interstates 270, 70 and Page Avenue.

A half-dozen industrial developers have swooped in. Their timing couldn’t have been better, according to a new report from real estate firm CBRE.

Between 2021 and 2025, developers are expected to build a projected 7 million square feet of warehouses, CBRE research shows.

The pace has surprised even experienced developers like Michael Towerman of TriStar Development, which was the first company to break ground here south of the Page Avenue extension in 2021 for its Westport Commerce Center industrial park.

“We thought it would take seven years to build and lease the park. We’re on the fourth building only a year and a half into the process of six buildings,” Towerman said. “We’re well ahead of schedule.”

Demand for warehouses persists as e-commerce, third-party logistics and packaging companies, among others, continue their push to reach customers faster. That’s spurred a record year for construction across the entire St. Louis metropolitan area with 7 million square feet of warehouses built in 2022, most of it in the Metro East and St. Charles County, according to CBRE. But Maryland Heights stands out because of the pace of development.

In Maryland Heights, developers have built 1.5 million square feet of space over the past two years. They’re proposing to build another 5.5 million square feet for five different industrial parks. Companies like Amazon, fast-food chain Chick-fil-A and agribusiness conglomerate Bayer have leased space in new warehouses here.

“This is very exciting for the market, to have such a vast piece of centrally located ground that is (opening) up for development,” said Jon Hinds, senior vice president of CBRE. “Major industrial developers in our market have all announced positions in this area, which is very unusual to have everybody focused on this particular site.”

Development had been debated in Maryland Heights for years as concerns floated about flooding and impacts to the environment. But the city of Maryland Heights approved TriStar’s proposal for Westport Commerce Center after the company said it would build its own stormwater management system.

And construction of a $9.5 million stormwater pump station, expected to be finished in May, for development north of Page also has attracted developers. Both pump stations will discharge excess water into the Missouri River.

One of the most prolific industrial developers, Kansas City-based NorthPoint Development, has built one industrial park — Riverport Trade Center, northeast of Hollywood Casino & Hotel — and has proposed two more for the area: River Valley Commerce Center, which could add another million square feet of warehouses and 364 Logistics Center, which could deliver nearly 2 million square feet of space.

“We’re attracting all kinds of tenants, from large, corporate big-box retailers to small, local companies,” Mark Militzer, NorthPoint’s regional vice president, said in an email.

Jim Carver, Maryland Heights’ economic development director, said the city is cautiously optimistic about all of the new business. The city launched its economic development department five years ago that has steered the city’s strategy from “wait and see” to one that is overtly seeking more business.

Maryland Heights is banking on its lack of municipal property taxes and low business license fees to foster a business-friendly climate to keep business here for the long term.

“In this competitive world we’re in, you have to got to be active if you want your community to stay viable,” Carver said.

It’s unclear how long the industrial building boom will last in Maryland Heights.

A few years ago, TriStar paid $62,315 per acre for its Westport Commerce Center. This past September, St. Louis County-based Clearpath Development paid $93,563.92 per acre for its project — suggesting it may have bought one of the few remaining parcels, according to the CBRE report.

“It’s just finding those tracts of land,” Hinds said. “How far out do you have to go is the question.”