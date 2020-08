Business owners can sue insurer over coronavirus losses, Missouri judge rules

KANSAS CITY — A federal judge in Missouri said on Wednesday a group of hair salons and restaurants can sue their insurance carrier for business interruption losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which they say caused a "direct physical loss" to their premises.

The decision against Cincinnati Insurance Co. by U.S. District Judge Stephen Bough in Kansas City appears to be first victory for policyholders suing insurers for improperly denying claims related to shutdowns caused by COVID-19.

Insurers had won similar cases in courts in Michigan and Washington, D.C., successfully arguing that coverage was not warranted because the virus travels through the air and does not cause physical damage.

In refusing to dismiss the Missouri case, Bough said the presence of COVID-19 was not a "benign condition," and the plaintiffs plausibly alleged that particles were a "physical substance" that attached to and damaged their property, rendering them unsafe and unusable.

Bough did not rule on the case's merits. The plaintiffs operate businesses in Missouri and Kansas.

Cincinnati Insurance is a unit of Cincinnati Financial Corp. Its lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.