Business survey suggests U.S. labor market may have peaked

Though job growth remains solid and more than enough to keep the unemployment rate low, momentum has slowed from the brisk pace experienced at the end of 2018 and the beginning of 2019.

The government last August estimated that the economy created 501,000 fewer jobs in the 12 months through March 2019 than previously reported, the biggest downward revision in the level of employment in a decade.

That suggests job growth over that period averaged around 170,000 per month instead of 210,000. Economists expect job gains beyond March 2019 could also be revised lower.

The slowdown in employment gains has been blamed on worker shortages and trade tensions, especially the U.S-China trade war. The NABE survey showed a significant increase in the percentage of companies reporting shortages of unskilled labor, while nearly half reported shortages of skilled workers.

“While most respondents suggest their firms have not felt much impact from the tariffs and countermeasures over the past year, respondents from goods-producing firms report their companies have experienced negative sales and higher costs,” said Greene, who is also a senior fellow at the Harvard University’s Kennedy School of government.