You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Businesses do not expect COVID-19 vaccine until late 2021, survey finds
0 comments

Businesses do not expect COVID-19 vaccine until late 2021, survey finds

Subscribe for $1 a month
Race for virus vaccine could leave some countries behind

FILE - In this March 16, 2020, file photo, a patient receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19 at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. As the race for a vaccine against the new coronavirus intensifies, many rich countries are rushing to the front of the line by placing advance orders for the inevitably limited supply to guarantee their citizens are immunized first. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

 Ted S. Warren

ST. LOUIS — A new Stifel Financial Corp. survey of executives and investors in the life sciences industry found that more than three-quarters of respondents do not believe a COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available until late next year or beyond.

Fifty business leaders responded to the wealth management and investment banking firm's survey.

“Innovation and investment into next-generation medicines and therapies have never been more important or appreciated,” Declan Quirke, managing director and co-head of the Stifel Healthcare Group, said in a statement. “We have witnessed unprecedented cooperation between public and private enterprises in the fight against COVID-19, and we expect that dynamic to continue."

All but one respondent expect a second wave of the virus, and more than half believe the feared second wave will be severe enough to cause more government-imposed restrictions.

Though respondents do not believe a vaccine will be widely available until late 2021, 60% expect to resume regular business travel in the first half of 2021.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports