Businesses do not expect COVID-19 vaccine until late 2021, survey finds

ST. LOUIS — A new Stifel Financial Corp. survey of executives and investors in the life sciences industry found that more than three-quarters of respondents do not believe a COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available until late next year or beyond.

Fifty business leaders responded to the wealth management and investment banking firm's survey.

“Innovation and investment into next-generation medicines and therapies have never been more important or appreciated,” Declan Quirke, managing director and co-head of the Stifel Healthcare Group, said in a statement. “We have witnessed unprecedented cooperation between public and private enterprises in the fight against COVID-19, and we expect that dynamic to continue."

All but one respondent expect a second wave of the virus, and more than half believe the feared second wave will be severe enough to cause more government-imposed restrictions.

Though respondents do not believe a vaccine will be widely available until late 2021, 60% expect to resume regular business travel in the first half of 2021.

