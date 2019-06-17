VICI Properties Inc. and Century Casinos Inc. are acquiring two Missouri casinos and one in West Virginia for $385 million from Eldorado Resorts Inc.
The two Missouri casinos are Isle Casino Cape Girardeau in Cape Girardeau and Lady Luck Casino in Caruthersville. The other casino that's part of the deal is Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort in New Cumberland, West Virginia.
Isle Casino Cape Girardeau, located about 120 miles south of St. Louis, opened in 2012. Lady Luck Caruthersville, a riverboat casino about 200 miles south of St. Louis, opened in 1995.
New York-based VICI Properties owns 22 gaming facilities include Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
Colorado Springs, Colo.-based Century Casinos Inc. is acquiring the operations of the three casinos for $107 million and VICI is acquiring the real estate for $278 million. Century will lease the casinos from VICI when the deal closes in early 2020.
"The acquisition of the operations of Cape Girardeau, Caruthersville and Mountaineer will transform Century Casinos into a premier regional casino operator in North America," Peter Hoetzinger, Co-CEO of Century Casinos, said in a statement.
St. Louis-based Stifel is acting as exclusive financial adviser to Century on the deal.