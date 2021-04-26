Caleres’ move to sell HQ a chance to ‘reimagine’ company, Clayton’s western entrance

CLAYTON — Caleres CEO Diane Sullivan is reimagining the future of her historic shoe company. And the move may, at the same time, transform Clayton’s front door.

The COVID-19 pandemic hammered the global company’s profits in 2020 but it also gave Caleres the opportunity to reimagine its workforce and workspace. Earlier this month, the company, with fewer employees and office needs uncertain, listed for sale the Clayton headquarters it has occupied since at least the 1950s.

“To have really gone through something like we all went through and then to figure out how to reimagine and visualize what you want your future to look like … for me, the imagination of what’s possible is what I’m most excited about,” Sullivan said.

As companies deliberate how their offices should operate more than a year into the pandemic, Caleres is one of the few to sell its longtime corporate home — at least three square blocks on the western edge of Clayton — and rethink how its roughly 700 local employees will work in the future. The decision also has created an opportunity for the city of Clayton, which could see upwards of $500 million worth of new development at the site.

“It’s a big site and could accommodate a really exciting, transformative development,” said Mayor Michelle Harris.