Caleres notifies state of temporary layoffs at Clayton headquarters

CLAYTON — The shoemaker Caleres notified the state that it is furloughing 368 people who work at its corporate headquarters.

The company attributed the layoffs to "unforeseeable, dramatic changes caused by COVID-19." According to the notice, the layoffs are expected to be temporary, and took place between March 28 and March 29.

In a statement on April 2, the company said its branded retail and Famous Footwear stores would remain closed until further notice.

"As part of these efforts to preserve cash, Caleres has made the difficult decision to align its staffing needs with the current, reduced requirements of the business," the statement says. "As a result of this realignment, Caleres found it necessary to lay off or furlough Associates across its retail stores, distribution centers and corporate operations, and has implemented a meaningful salary reduction across all levels of the remaining global workforce, including the executive leadership team and the company’s board of directors."

The company has started making masks for local hospitals at a factory in Wisconsin.

