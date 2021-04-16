Caleres puts Clayton headquarters on the market

CLAYTON — Footwear company Caleres has tapped commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield to market its Clayton headquarters on Maryland Avenue.

The company, which owns Famous Footwear, Allen Edmonds, Dr. Scholl's and other shoe brands, said high demand for Clayton real estate and favorable office real estate pricing for tenants prompted the move to explore a sale.

“We have received unsolicited inquiries over the years for this very desirable downtown Clayton location,” Ken Hannah, chief financial officer of Caleres, said in a statement. “That demand has only increased and presents us with an opportune time to explore selling it."

In addition, the pandemic has changed how Caleres' roughly 700 St. Louis area employees work, and the company said it would be searching for a new "modern post-pandemic workplace."

“Like so many other companies around the world, over the last year it became clear that our office space needs have changed,” Hannah said. “This also gives us an unprecedented opportunity to redefine our workplace and find tailored office space that meets the reality, flexibility and needs of our St. Louis associates. We will explore all options for this new space, but ideally we would like to remain in the metro St. Louis area.”