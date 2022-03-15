Caleres reports record fourth quarter, capping record year

CLAYTON — Caleres reported its most profitable fourth quarter in decades Tuesday afternoon, wrapping up a record-setting year coming back from the pandemic.

The Clayton-based shoe seller, formerly known as Brown Shoe Co., reported profits of $33.9 million, or 88 cents per share, for the period ended Jan. 29. The company recorded a loss of $77 million, or $2.11 per share, in the same frame last year.

Surging sales in the company’s Famous Footwear division drove the improvement. CEO Diane Sullivan said the brand had its best holiday season on record despite coming into the quarter with inventory down a quarter compared to where it was in 2019.

"Our global workforce didn't allow the significant rebound in demand and the rapid return of the consumer to pass us by," she said.

That, plus resurgent consumer demand juiced by government stimulus and improving margins, drove yearly profits to $137 million, or $3.55 per share — far and away the best numbers in at least three decades.

Executives expect the good times to continue. They forecast a 6% improvement in per-share earnings for 2022. "We have seen a step change in the earnings power of the organization," Sullivan said.

After the company released its results, its shares rose 87 cents, or 4.4%, to $20.60 in after-hours trading.

