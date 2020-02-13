Caleres shares plummet on disappointing fourth-quarter sales
Caleres shares plummet on disappointing fourth-quarter sales

Caleres shares fell 16% Friday morning after the Clayton-based shoe manufacturer reported a 3% decline in fourth-quarter sales.

The results, which Caleres said were preliminary, showed a 5.1% increase in same-store sales at the Famous Footwear chain but a 9% decline in the company's brand portfolio.

"Holiday sales at a number of our retail partners were disappointing and our selling in the value channel has been difficult," CEO Diane Sullivan said in a statement. "Retail partners continue to tightly manage inventory levels and limit reordering and replenishment."

The company completed an early-retirement program in the fourth quarter, which ended Jan. 31, and took other restructuring actions that it expects to save between $8 million and $10 million a year.

FILE PHOTO: In this 2015 file photo, CEO, president and chairman Diane Sullivan announces the company's name change from Brown Shoe to Caleres. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
