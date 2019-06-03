Caleres Inc. on Monday cut its fiscal year earnings forecast, citing "industry challenges."
The company said it was lowering its mid-point for 2019 adjusted earnings growth to 9% from 13% it had earlier forecast.
"While we still expect to see year-over-year gains, we believe this new rate more accurately reflects industry challenges to date and gradual improvement over the balance of the year" said Caleres CEO Diane Sullivan in a statement.
Shares of the Clayton-based footwear wholesaler and retailer dropped by 2 percent in after-market trading on the news.
The revised forecast came as the company reported a drop in first-quarter earnings despite higher sales.
Net income for the period ended May 4 was $9.1 million, or 22 cents per share, down from $17.2 million, or 40 cents, in the year-earlier period.
Sales rose 7.2 percent to $677.8 million, the company said.
Caleres shares are down 30 percent so far this year.
To read the full report, go to investor.caleres.com