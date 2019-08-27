Subscribe for 99¢

Updated Tuesday with closing share price. 

Shares of Clayton-based footwear retailer Caleres rose 24 percent Tuesday, a day after it reported a better-than-expected second quarter profit boosted by sales at its Famous Footwear stores. Shares rose to $18.90, or $3.66 a share. 

Caleres' net earnings totaled $25.3 million in the second quarter, resulting in earnings per share of $0.61, up 10.9%, the company reported Monday afternoon. Consolidated second quarter sales totaled $752.5 million, a 6.5% increase over the same time a year ago. 

Caleres had fallen about 9% so far this month, battered by escalating U.S.-China trade tensions.

Investment firm Wedbush said Famous Footwear should see fiscal year comparative sales growth of over 1%, driven by new Nike releases, revamped loyalty program and new market campaigns.

