Caleres shoe co. stock booms after e-commerce rises
Caleres shoe co. stock booms after e-commerce rises

Brown Shoe to rebrand itself as Caleres- Diane Sullivan tells history of company- Sullivan raises her glass

Surrounded by her executive leadership team, Brown Shoe's CEO, president and chairman Diane Sullivan raises her glass in a champagne toast after Sullivan announced the 137-year-old company will rebrand itself as Caleres at a company wide meeting on Thursday, April 16, 2015, at the company's headquarters in Clayton. The new corporate name Caleres comes from 'calere,' a Latin word that means 'passionate, to glow.'Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

ST LOUIS — Shares of the St. Louis-based shoe company Caleres Inc. skyrocketed on Wednesday, a day after the company reported better quarterly results than expected.

Caleres lost $30.7 million in the second quarter, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

But sales hit $501.4 million, far more than the $450.1 million expected by analysts. E-commerce increased more than 30 percent.

Caleres Inc. shares have declined 63% since the beginning of the year. But they rebounded some on Wednesday, rising $1.60 or 18% to close at $10.35.

