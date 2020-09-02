Caleres shoe co. stock booms after e-commerce rises

ST LOUIS — Shares of the St. Louis-based shoe company Caleres Inc. skyrocketed on Wednesday, a day after the company reported better quarterly results than expected.

Caleres lost $30.7 million in the second quarter, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

But sales hit $501.4 million, far more than the $450.1 million expected by analysts. E-commerce increased more than 30 percent.

Caleres Inc. shares have declined 63% since the beginning of the year. But they rebounded some on Wednesday, rising $1.60 or 18% to close at $10.35.

