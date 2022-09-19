California-based company takes over operations at South City Hospital

ST. LOUIS — A California-based company has taken over operations of South City Hospital, and the 190-bed facility is headed toward yet another sale.

Should the sale be finalized, the new owners would become the fourth in as many years for the South City Hospital, formerly known as St. Alexius Hospital.

The company, American Healthcare Systems, is operating South City Hospital under an interim management agreement, according to Mayer Klein, a Clayton-based lawyer listed in court records as representing the hospital's current owners, SA Hospital Acquisition Group.

The companies also entered into an asset purchase agreement a few months ago. But the sale, which was first reported by the St. Louis Business Journal, is still "in process," Klein said.

Michael Sarian, chairman and CEO of American Healthcare Systems, said the company is just waiting on the transfer of the hospital's license, and the receipt of its Medicare and Medicaid numbers.

The small, south St. Louis hospital has suffered years of financial hardship and a revolving door of leadership.

Previous owners include Florida-based Promise Healthcare Group, which went bankrupt in 2018 and sold the hospital in 2019 to Americore Holdings.

Americore Holdings filed for bankruptcy at the end of 2019 amid a flurry of lawsuits for nonpayment and allegations of mismanagement. In 2020, a bankruptcy court judge agreed to allow Americore to sell the hospital to SA Hospital Acquisition Group, a group of businessmen with backgrounds in health care and investing.

The latest buyer, American Healthcare Systems, is a Glendale, California-based health care company that Sarian started after 10 years as president of hospital operations at Prime Healthcare Management.

Sarian said his work at Prime was focused on turning around financially distressed hospitals, among them Shasta Regional Medical Center in Redding, California, North Vista Hospital in Las Vegas, and St. Mary's Hospital in Reno, Nevada.

Sarian said he left Prime two years ago to form American Healthcare Systems. The company's first acquisition was Randolph Health Hospital in Asheboro, North Carolina. The company also plans to acquire a 350-bed hospital in Illinois.

"We want to take over hospitals that are in distress, and save those hospitals, break them into profitability, give them new life, and let them serve the community," Sarian said.

When Sarian first took over South City Hospital, he said he was surprised at the shape it was in. He said paychecks were bouncing. Paramedics were bypassing the hospital. The patient census was 22.

"I said, 'This is going to make me bankrupt,'" Sarian said.

But, he said, things are improving. He said he made much-needed additions to the physician pool, including an orthopedic surgeon and a gastrointestinal specialist.

On Monday, he said, the patient census was 55. The hospital turned a small profit of just over $100,000 in August.

He said the facility today has about 600 employees and is hiring more.

South City Hospital was founded in 1869 by the Catholic order of Alexian Brothers. The main hospital is located at 3933 South Broadway.

Until recently, the hospital operated the Lutheran School of Nursing about a half-mile north, at 2639 Miami Street. But in August, leadership said the school would be closing "effective immediately."

Sarian said American Healthcare Systems is not purchasing the Lutheran School of Nursing.

"My main focus is the hospital," Sarian said. "I don't want to shift my focus. Because if I focus on the nursing school, I'm not going to be able to focus on the hospital. ... I want to make sure the hospital survives."

Alderman Cara Spencer, whose ward includes the hospital, said the nursing school campus has since fallen into "utter disrepair" and is in need of improvements.

On Monday afternoon at the nursing school, boarded-up doors and ground-level windows were visible from the street.

Spencer added that the hospital is an important employer in the community and serves some of the region's most vulnerable.

"It's imperative that they continue to operate," Spencer said.