California-based investment firm buys Pretium Packaging

CHESTERFIELD — Pretium Packaging has been acquired by a California-based private investment firm.

Pretium manufactures rigid plastic packaging products. It is headquartered in Chesterfield and has 19 facilities in the U.S. and Canada.

The firm, Clearlake Capital Group, bought the company from Genstar Capital, the San Francisco-based private equity firm that has owned Pretium since 2014.

Pretium's management team and CEO Paul Kayser will continue to lead the company.

"Pretium's focus on new technologies and service has enabled it to develop a loyal customer base, and we are excited to partner with Paul and his team as the Company enters its next phase of growth," said José E. Feliciano, co-founder and managing partner of Clearlake.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

