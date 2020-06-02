California court hears appeal of $289 million verdict against Bayer in first Roundup cancer trial

NEW YORK — A California appeals court on Tuesday heard arguments in the first case that went to trial over allegations that Bayer AG’s glyphosate-based weedkiller Roundup causes cancer, resulting in a $289 million judgment against the company.

The August 2018 jury verdict in favor of groundskeeper Dewayne Johnson, later reduced by a judge to $78 million, launched massive litigation over the weedkiller that has led Bayer’s stock price to tumble more than 30%.

A favorable appeals court decision in the Johnson case could help Bayer pressure plaintiffs’ lawyers in settlement negotiations currently underway. Under California law, appeals courts have 90 days to issue a ruling following arguments.

During Tuesday’s one-hour hearing, a three-judge panel peppered lawyers for Bayer and Johnson with technical legal questions that did not reveal which way they might be leaning.

Bayer has asked the court to overturn the verdict or order a new trial.

Bayer’s lawyer, David Axelrad, said regulators around the world have found glyphosate to be non-carcinogenic, upending claims that Bayer has failed to warn about the product’s cancer risks.