 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

California moves to ban sale of all new natural gas furnaces and water heaters by 2030

  • 0

California is committing to a plan that will make it the first U.S. state to phase out gas-fueled furnaces and water heaters in homes, a move environmentalists are betting will provide a template for other states.

The Golden State will ban the sale of all new natural gas-fired space heaters and water heating appliances by 2030, under a proposal unanimously approved by the California Air Resources Board on Thursday.

Burning gas in water heater furnace

“We’re really hopeful that this is the beginning of a domino effect and other states will follow California’s lead,” said Leah Louis-Prescott, a senior associate at RMI, a nonprofit focused on the transition to clean energy.

The proposal is part of a roadmap of commitments that the state is pursuing to shrink its carbon footprint and comply with federal air-quality standards. That far-reaching plan contains measures that would allow the state to transition away from burning gas and reduce emissions that cause air pollution and contribute to smog.

People are also reading…

Since California still gets about 40% of its power from fossil fuels, the transition won’t eliminate carbon emissions. The state is targeting a carbon-free grid by 2045. The proposal does not include gas stoves, but about 50 cities and towns in California, including San Francisco, have adopted regulations that ban or discourage the use of gas-fueled stoves in new buildings.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to pay for your child's college without sacrificing your retirement savings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News