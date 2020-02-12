Canadian court orders major agriculture firms to hand over documents in antitrust probe

OTTAWA — A Canadian federal court has ordered a group of major agriculture companies to hand over records and communications as part of an antitrust probe sparked by allegations certain businesses tried to block online farm-supply startup Farmers Business Network Inc (FBN).

In a series of court orders dispatched on Tuesday, Canadian Federal Court Justice Denis Gascon said he was satisfied Canada's Competition Bureau was conducting an antitrust probe and that the named companies — which include Bayer, Corteva and BASF — would have or were likely to have information relevant to the inquiry.

Farm supply wholesalers, including Cargill, Univar Solutions and Federated Co-Operatives Limited, have also been ordered to produce records. The companies have between 60 to 90 calendar days to comply, depending on the specific order.

Last week, the Canadian Competition Bureau confirmed an inquiry into certain agriculture companies was underway.

BASF, Corteva, Bayer and Cargill said on Thursday they would cooperate with the Competition Bureau's investigation, which was launched following a complaint from California-based online retailer Farmers Business Network Inc (FBN)