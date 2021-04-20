 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Canadian National offers more than $30 billion for Kansas City Southern
0 comments

Canadian National offers more than $30 billion for Kansas City Southern

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
CN makes $33.7B bid for Kansas City Southern

FILE - In this May 23, 2012, file photo, surveyors work next to Canadian Pacific Rail trains which are parked on the train tracks in Toronto. Wary regulators have not approved a major railroad merger since the 1990s, but industry analysts say Canadian Pacific’s proposed $25 billion acquisition of Kansas City Southern has a good chance of getting the green light because there is little overlap between the two lines. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

 Nathan Denette

Canadian National Railway Co said it had offered $33.7 billion for railroad operator Kansas City Southern, trumping last month's offer from rival Canadian Pacific and sending the U.S. railroad operator's shares up 21%.

Canadian National's offer of $325 per shares represents a premium of 26.8% to Kansas City Southern's last close on Monday.

CN's offer includes $200 a share in cash and 1.059 Canadian National shares.

Last month, Canadian Pacific agreed to acquire Kansas City in a $25 billion cash-and-stock deal to create the first railway spanning the United States, Mexico and Canada, standing to benefit from a pick-up in trade.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

How to invest your tax refund wisely

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports