Canadian National offers more than $30 billion for Kansas City Southern

Canadian National Railway Co said it had offered $33.7 billion for railroad operator Kansas City Southern, trumping last month's offer from rival Canadian Pacific and sending the U.S. railroad operator's shares up 21%.
Canadian National's offer of $325 per shares represents a premium of 26.8% to Kansas City Southern's last close on Monday.
CN's offer includes $200 a share in cash and 1.059 Canadian National shares.
Last month, Canadian Pacific agreed to acquire Kansas City in a $25 billion cash-and-stock deal to create the first railway spanning the United States, Mexico and Canada, standing to benefit from a pick-up in trade.
