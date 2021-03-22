Canadian Pacific-Kansas City Southern rail deal may boost price competition

Canadian Pacific’s $25 billion deal to buy Kansas City Southern and create a rail network from Canada to Mexico may increase industry price competition and is thus unlikely to face regulatory roadblocks, analysts said on Monday.

Such a network is likely to offer shippers access to improved service at a lower cost, while potentially undercutting other railroads including Union Pacific, analysts say.

“This is by default negative for the other railroads, including Canadian National which faces a longer haul competitor into the Gulf Coast and Midwest,” JPMorgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck said in a research note.

Kansas City shares jumped 16% but were still $15 short of the offer price of $275, a move that analysts attributed to the extended lead-time for the deal, which is not expected to close until the middle of 2022.

Shares of Canadian Pacific fell about 3%, while those of rivals Canadian National and Union Pacific dropped 2% and 3%, respectively.

While it is the biggest M&A deal announced thus far in 2021 and is the largest ever involving two rail companies, it ranks behind the 2010 takeover of BNSF by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway for $26.4 billion.