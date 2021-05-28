Cardinals open Ballpark Village coworking space, buck downtown office trend

ST. LOUIS — Bill DeWitt III’s office overlooks what was once the infield of the old Busch Stadium.

On any given day, the president of the St. Louis Cardinals can look out his window in downtown St. Louis and see people walking their dogs or lounging in the plaza sandwiched between Ballpark Village bars and a brand new 216-room hotel.

“I feel like that’s something we didn’t use to have,” DeWitt said. “There’s this activity that’s organic, and it’s because we created the spaces.”

Tuesday, the final piece of Ballpark Village’s $260 million second phase opens. Spark, a co-working office space chain, will move in members. And if the first phase of Ballpark Village was about building a sports-anchored collection of bars and restaurants, the second phase is about creating a neighborhood, executives said. Now, those three square blocks just north of the new Busch Stadium have sprouted with development: a 297-unit apartment building, the Live! by Loews hotel, an 11-story office building and 800 parking spots, all developed by the Cardinals and Baltimore-based Cordish Cos.