Carlos Brito — the CEO who built AB InBev into the world’s biggest brewer — to step down in July

BRUSSELS — Carlos Brito, who built Anheuser-Busch InBev into the world’s biggest brewer during 15 years at the helm, will step down as CEO in July to be replaced by the group’s North America boss as it shifts focus from acquisitions to boosting sales.

The brewer of Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois lagers said on Thursday its board had unanimously elected Michel Doukeris, the former head of sales, to succeed fellow Brazilian Brito as of July 1.

Chairman Martin Barrington said Doukeris’ expertise in brands, consumers and innovation meant the 48-year-old was ideally suited for the company’s next phase.

That phase could be more focused on boosting sales of over 500 brands than on acquisitions in an already concentrated brewing market.

“This should not come as a shock to investors. ... Michel was the clear lead internal candidate,” said Trevor Stirling, beverage analyst at Bernstein Securities, adding Doukeris had an impressive track record, notably in China and Asia-Pacific.

AB InBev shares rose around 4% in early trading.

Brito, 61 today, arrived when the brewer was called InBev, the result of a 2004 merger between Belgium’s Interbrew and Brazil’s AmBev, which he headed.