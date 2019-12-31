Carlos Ghosn isn’t the only corporate exec fighting extradition

NEW YORK — Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn said on Tuesday he had fled to Lebanon to escape a “rigged” justice system in Japan, where he believed he would not get a fair trial.

Ghosn, who faces four charges, including hiding income and enriching himself through payments to dealerships in the Middle East, denies the allegations against him.

His stunning escape from Japan makes him join the ranks of other former or current corporate executives with pending extradition requests by foreign countries.

Former VW CEO Martin Winterkorn

Winterkorn in March 2018 was indicted on four felony charges in connection with VW’s diesel emissions scandal. U.S. prosecutors in Detroit issued a warrant for his arrest in May 2018, but Germany-based Winterkorn is unlikely to face the charges as Germany does not extradite its citizens to the United States.

Winterkorn, 72, was indicted on fraud and conspiracy charges. Known for his authoritarian management style, he was at the helm of the German automaker from 2007 until his ouster in 2015.