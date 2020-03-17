Carry-out only: Restaurants in St. Louis area ending eat-in service by midnight Thursday

UPDATED at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday with additional comment from a restaurant owner:

St. Louis-area restaurants and bars were ordered Tuesday to close their dining rooms and only provide carry-out service during the coronavirus pandemic.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page joined other regional leaders to make the announcement Tuesday at a joint news conference. The restriction, already being carried out by scores of area restaurants, becomes official at midnight Thursday.

It applies to restaurants in the city and St. Louis County, as well as St. Charles and Franklin counties. Restaurants can serve patrons by delivery, window, walkup or drive-thru. No date was given for when the provision will be lifted.

Krewson said 88,000 people in the region work in hospitality, including in hotels and restaurants. She urged the federal government to help workers and businesses through an assistance bill.

”We are not closing businesses. We're just changing the way they do business," St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann said at the conference.

Matt McGuire, owner of Louie in Clayton, agrees with the decision.

"We've got to do what we can do, and we should do it," he said.

The real question, McGuire believes, is how long restaurants can remain closed. He thinks Louie can survive a prolonged closure, but said, "I don't feel wildly confident about anything right now."

But he also questioned whether it was fair to target restaurants with such a rule.