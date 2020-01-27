Case pits Missouri peach farmer against ag giants. 'Everyone's focused on this trial'

“Those losses have nothing to do with dicamba sprayed over Xtend seed,” said Jan Paul Miller, a lawyer from Thompson Coburn who gave Bayer’s opening statement. “You can’t say, on one day, my losses were caused by hail, ice storms, and freezes, and then come into court and say, ‘No, my damages were caused by dicamba sprayed over Xtend crops.”

Rather than dicamba exposure, Miller argued that a major problem for the orchard’s tree health is a root rot disease present on the farm. Miller also deflected accusations of insufficient testing, pointing to the eventual approval of the product granted by regulators at the EPA, and said that although crinkled or curled leaves are a sign of dicamba injury on crops like soybeans, they are typical features for peach trees that do not constitute relevant evidence.

“They cup. They curl. That’s what peach tree leaves do,” said Miller.

Miller acknowledged that Monsanto knew some people were going to break the law and spray illegally — an “unfortunate” inevitability of “human nature,” he said. But he argued that Monsanto acted reasonably, and that “everyone was told” such applications were not allowed.