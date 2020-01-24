Caseyville Tyson facility getting $27 million upgrade, creating about 100 new jobs

CASEYVILLE — Tyson Foods Inc. is in the process of a $27 million upgrade to its prepared foods facility here, the company confirmed Friday.
The investment will result in approximately 100 new jobs, according to a spokesman.
The company expects three new lines to be operational by March. The new lines will produce approximately 16 million pounds of product each year at the facility in Caseyville, Illinois.
Annika Merrilees
business reporter
