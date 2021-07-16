Cash-flush Americans lift U.S. retail sales; shortages depress auto purchases

Demand shifted to goods like electronics and motor vehicles during the pandemic as millions of people worked from home, took online classes and avoided public transportation. Spending is now rotating back to services like travel and entertainment.

Though worries about inflation hurt consumer sentiment this month, spending was likely to remain underpinned by record savings and rising wealth. The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index fell to 80.8 early this month from 85.5 in June. The survey’s inflation expectations over the next 12 months shot up to 4.8% from 4.2% in June.

The government reported this week that consumer prices increased by the most in 13 years in June, while producers prices accelerated.

“Consumers are flush with cash and their credit card utilization rates and debt burdens have dropped,” said Scott Hoyt, senior economist at Moody’s Analytics in West Chester, Pennsylvania. “Lack of available cash or credit to spend is as small a restraint on spending as it ever is. Combined with massive forced saving, wealth is likely higher than it would have been without the pandemic.”