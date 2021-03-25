Casino operator Caesars Entertainment puts pandemic losses at $2 billion, wants insurers to pay

Its attorneys said in the civil complaint that it paid $25 million in premiums to companies ranging in name from Ace American Insurance to XL Insurance.

“Notably, insurers have made clear that they are not willing to underwrite the risks posed by a pandemic going forward,” the lawsuit said. “This new exclusionary language ... confirms that this risk was covered and not excluded in the all risk policies at issue in this suit.”

The lawsuit was first reported Monday by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, which noted it was not the first of its kind among Las Vegas casino operators.

Circus Circus, owned by Phil Ruffin, has filed court documents to appeal a ruling last month by U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey dismissing a federal breach of contract case filed last July against AIG Specialty Insurance Co.

The Treasure Island casino, also owned by Ruffin, is suing Affiliated FM Insurance Co. on similar grounds. That case is pending in federal court in Las Vegas.

Casinos were among many businesses ordered shut down last year as the coronavirus pandemic became known in Nevada and the other states where Caesars operates — Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio and Pennsylvania.