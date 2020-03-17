Casinos closing across Missouri at midnight Tuesday

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After several days of public questioning about whether casinos would comply with bans against public gatherings, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday that casinos in the state would close at midnight and remain closed at least until March 30.

"I have consulted with the Chairman of the Gaming Commission, and Missouri casinos will be closed at midnight tonight through March 30 in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19," Parson announced on social media about 12:15 p.m.

There are 13 casinos operating in Missouri. In the St. Louis area, the commission's decision will affect the Hollywood and River City casinos in St. Louis County, Lumiere Place in St. Louis and Ameristar in St. Charles.

On Friday, Illinois ordered casinos in the state to shut down Monday and stayed closed for at least two weeks. That move that affected the Casino Queen in East St. Louis and the Argosy Casino in Alton.

Missouri Gaming Commission Chairman Mike Leara said the closure of the state’s 13 casinos could result in a revenue loss to the state of $1 million per day.

Leara said the loss of revenue will be a big hit to state finances. "But I don’t think we had any choice in this,” he said.

According to the gaming commission's website, in fiscal year 2019, casinos paid $314.3 million in wages; contributed $364.5 million in direct gaming taxes to state and local governments; and earned $1.735 billion in gross gaming revenue.