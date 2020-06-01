Casinos in downtown St. Louis and St. Charles reopening, drawing devoted gamblers

ST. LOUIS — While area casinos were closed for the last two months, Darryl Foster has been playing the unregulated slot machines that have popped up in gas stations around Missouri.

But on Monday morning, he was one of the first in line awaiting the 9 a.m. opening of Lumiere Place in downtown St. Louis, the first casino in the region to reopen. Foster, 54, was there the night before it closed March 17 due to the coronavirus.

Close to 100 people lined up to enter the casino Monday. One woman in the front said she had been there since 6:30 a.m. Many were elderly; most wore masks and spaced themselves out in line.

"I look at it like it is what it is," said Foster, of St. Louis. "If it's gonna get you, it's gonna get you."

The women waiting next to him nodded in agreement.

Denise Weiser, 65, of Alton, said she and her friends came to Lumiere even when her town's casino, the Argosy Alton, was open. It's her preferred spot. She called so frequently during the last few weeks, asking about an opening date, that "security knows my name now," she chuckled.