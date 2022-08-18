Centene abandons plans for East Coast headquarters

CLAYTON — Clayton-based health insurer Centene Corp. has canceled its plans for an East Coast headquarters and campus in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company said Thursday.

A spokesperson told the Post-Dispatch that the decision was due to a massive shift toward remote work. Today almost 90% of Centene's workforce is fully remote or following a hybrid model.

The Charlotte expansion was a source of apprehension for St. Louis civic leaders. Former Centene CEO Michael Neidorff had complained that officials here needed to do more to address crime, and suggested two years ago that the Charlotte jobs could have been in St. Louis. The next year, as state legislators attempted to block Medicaid expansion, Neidorff questioned his commitment to the region.

Centene has 1,700 employees in North Carolina — many of whom will work remotely or in a hybrid model. It has 642,000 members there in its local health plans, WellCare of North Carolina and Carolina Complete Health.

"These decisions will not impact the quality, comprehensive healthcare we provide to our members or the long-standing partnerships we have with the state, our providers, and our community partners," the spokesperson wrote on Thursday in an email. "We appreciate the support and partnership provided by our city and state government partners as our operations continue to evolve and grow."

The story was first reported by the Charlotte Business Journal. It said that Centene’s 800,000-square-foot building there is expected to be completed in the coming weeks — but will not be occupied by Centene.

This story is breaking. Check back soon for updates.