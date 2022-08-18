 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Centene abandons plans for East Coast headquarters

  • 0
Centene planned expansion brings concern

Office and residential buildings adjacent to the Ritz-Carlton hotel are seen reflected in the windows of Centene Plaza in Clayton on Monday, June 6, 2016. In 2016, Centene Corp. was pitching a $770 million expansion of its headquarters including a 200-room hotel near South Hanley Road and Forsyth Boulevard.

 Christian Gooden,

Post-Dispatch

CLAYTON — Clayton-based health insurer Centene Corp. has canceled its plans for an East Coast headquarters and campus in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company said Thursday.

A spokesperson told the Post-Dispatch that the decision was due to a massive shift toward remote work. Today almost 90% of Centene's workforce is fully remote or following a hybrid model.

The Charlotte expansion was a source of apprehension for St. Louis civic leaders. Former Centene CEO Michael Neidorff had complained that officials here needed to do more to address crime, and suggested two years ago that the Charlotte jobs could have been in St. Louis. The next year, as state legislators attempted to block Medicaid expansion, Neidorff questioned his commitment to the region.

People are also reading…

Centene has 1,700 employees in North Carolina — many of whom will work remotely or in a hybrid model. It has 642,000 members there in its local health plans, WellCare of North Carolina and Carolina Complete Health.

"These decisions will not impact the quality, comprehensive healthcare we provide to our members or the long-standing partnerships we have with the state, our providers, and our community partners," the spokesperson wrote on Thursday in an email. "We appreciate the support and partnership provided by our city and state government partners as our operations continue to evolve and grow."

The story was first reported by the Charlotte Business Journal. It said that Centene’s 800,000-square-foot building there is expected to be completed in the coming weeks — but will not be occupied by Centene.

This story is breaking. Check back soon for updates.

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Flooding high lights cost of climate change for St. Louis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News