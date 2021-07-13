 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Centene announces changes to leadership structure
0 comments

Centene announces changes to leadership structure

{{featured_button_text}}
Centene planned expansion brings concern

Nearby buildings are reflected in the windows of the Centene Building in Clayton on Monday, June 6, 2016. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch

CLAYTON — Centene on Tuesday announced changes to its leadership structure.

The Clayton-based health insurance company established a three-person office of the president, which will include the company's Chairman, President and CEO Michael Neidorff.

Neidorff said in a statement that the change is "consistent with managing a company of our size and scale and ensuring the continuity of our businesses under every circumstance."

The office will include Brent Layton, president of U.S. health plans, products and international, and Sarah London, president of health care enterprises and executive vice president of advanced technology.

The company said the change was made in an effort to "further recognize the size and scale of the company, broaden executives' capabilities, and support Centene's continued growth and innovation."

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Housing boom creates extreme seller's market

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports