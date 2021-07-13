Centene announces changes to leadership structure

CLAYTON — Centene on Tuesday announced changes to its leadership structure.

The Clayton-based health insurance company established a three-person office of the president, which will include the company's Chairman, President and CEO Michael Neidorff.

Neidorff said in a statement that the change is "consistent with managing a company of our size and scale and ensuring the continuity of our businesses under every circumstance."

The office will include Brent Layton, president of U.S. health plans, products and international, and Sarah London, president of health care enterprises and executive vice president of advanced technology.

The company said the change was made in an effort to "further recognize the size and scale of the company, broaden executives' capabilities, and support Centene's continued growth and innovation."

