 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
___________________ RBC1

Centene announces leadership change-up

  • 0

CLAYTON — Clayton-based health insurance giant Centene announced a series of leadership changes on Wednesday afternoon, including a new chief operating officer and president.

"Together, today's appointments reinforce and accelerate Centene's longstanding commitment to providing high-quality, low-cost healthcare to members and increasing value to shareholders," CEO Sarah London said in a statement.

Ken Fasola, executive vice president of Health Care Enterprises, became president of Centene. Fasola joined Centene through the company's acquisition of Magellan Health, where he had served as CEO.

Jim Murray, chief transformation officer, became chief operating officer.

Brent Layton, president and chief operating officer, became senior adviser to the CEO, and is beginning to transition toward retirement.

People are also reading…

Dave Thomas, executive vice president of markets, became CEO of markets and Medicaid. Thomas is the former president and CEO of Fidelis Care.

Their appointments took effect Wednesday.

Dr. Alice Chen, who previously served as the chief medical officer at Covered California, the state's health insurance marketplace, will become Centene's chief health officer on Jan. 1.

Brian LeClaire, former director of technology at the private equity firm Arsenal Capital Partners, became Centene's chief information officer on Dec. 5. LeClaire also previously served as chief information officer at Humana.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Missouri marijuana market could be worth $1 billion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News