Centene announces leadership change-up

CLAYTON — Clayton-based health insurance giant Centene announced a series of leadership changes on Wednesday afternoon, including a new chief operating officer and president.

"Together, today's appointments reinforce and accelerate Centene's longstanding commitment to providing high-quality, low-cost healthcare to members and increasing value to shareholders," CEO Sarah London said in a statement.

Ken Fasola, executive vice president of Health Care Enterprises, became president of Centene. Fasola joined Centene through the company's acquisition of Magellan Health, where he had served as CEO.

Jim Murray, chief transformation officer, became chief operating officer.

Brent Layton, president and chief operating officer, became senior adviser to the CEO, and is beginning to transition toward retirement.

Dave Thomas, executive vice president of markets, became CEO of markets and Medicaid. Thomas is the former president and CEO of Fidelis Care.

Their appointments took effect Wednesday.

Dr. Alice Chen, who previously served as the chief medical officer at Covered California, the state's health insurance marketplace, will become Centene's chief health officer on Jan. 1.

Brian LeClaire, former director of technology at the private equity firm Arsenal Capital Partners, became Centene's chief information officer on Dec. 5. LeClaire also previously served as chief information officer at Humana.