 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Centene appoints new CEO

CLAYTON — Centene Corp. said Tuesday it has appointed Sarah London, its vice board chair who has a background in technology and venture capital, as its new CEO, effective immediately.

London replaces Michael Neidorff, 79, who has been on a medical leave of absence since last month. London was one of four members of Centene’s Office of the Chairman that led the company’s day-to-day management after Neidorff announced his leave. Neidorff had led the company for 26 years.

“Her strategic thinking, fresh perspective and diverse experience make her the natural leader to harness the potential of Centene,” James Dallas, acting chairman of Centene, said in a statement.

London, 41, has been with the Clayton-based health insurance giant since 2020 and has overseen its technology and digital strategy. She also has been responsible for a portfolio of companies independent of Centene’s health plans and the delivering products and services to third-party customers.

People are also reading…

She was appointed to the board in 2021.

“I am honored and humbled,” London said in a statement. “The health care landscape is rapidly changing, and Centene’s mission has never been more relevant.”

London previously served as a partner at Optum Ventures, the venture capital arm of United Health Group, where she led investments in and served on the boards of early-stage health care startups.

She also has served as vice president of client services and operations with Humedica, a venture-backed health care data and analytics company acquired by Optum in 2013.

She has a master’s in business administration from the University of Chicago and a bachelor’s degree from Harvard.

Centene reported its full-year revenues rose to $126 billion from $111.1 billion in 2020. Full-year profits declined to $1.35 billion, from $1.81 billion in 2020. Managed care members jumped 1.1 million to 26.6 million.

The company will report its 2022 first quarter earnings on April 26.

Sarah London, CEO of Centene Corp.

Clayton-based Centene Corp. has appointed its vice board chair Sarah London as its new CEO. She replaces Michael Neidorff, who took a medical leave of absence in February 2022. (Courtesy of Centene)
0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Disney CEO Bob Chapek Faces Walkout

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News