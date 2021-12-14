Centene CEO to retire as company settles with activist investment firm, overhauls board

Michael Neidorff, who has led Centene since 1996, announced Tuesday he will retire as chief executive officer in 2022.

Upon his retirement as CEO, Neidorff, 79, will serve as executive chairman of the Clayton-based managed care giant throughout the remainder of next year, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In addition, Neidorff and directors Orlando Ayala and Richard Gephardt will will retire from the board of directors before, or at, the company’s 2023 annual meeting.

“It has been one of the greatest privileges of my life to serve as CEO of Centene,” Neidorff said in a press release. “I am confident our company is well positioned to ensure a smooth transition.”

The news comes as Centene announces a deal with activist investment firm Politan Capital Management.

Five new directors will join the company’s board, including two proposed by Politan, a new firm founded by veteran investor Quentin Koffey over the last months.

